SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — Sept. 7 marked National Beer Lovers Day, but the folks over at Triptych Brewing in Savoy celebrate Beer Lovers Day every day.

The brewery offers dozens of different craft beers brewed right in Central Illinois. From the tap at their pour-house to the canning plant across the street, they gave anybody of-age the opportunity to celebrate the holiday.

“A beer lover is somebody can who sit back and really enjoy a beer and enjoy one after another and not really have to worry too much about any of their troubles,” General Manager Michael Miller said.

The brewing celebrated the occasion with a food truck and a special beer release.