Savoy 16 looking for liquor license

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) -- Alcohol could be coming to the GQT Savoy 16 IMAX.

The regional manager of Goodrich Quality Theaters says they're working with village leaders to secure a liquor license. One third of the Goodrich Theater locations already serve alcohol.

He says, if approved, they would be getting beer, wine and limited spirits. They're not looking to put a bar into the space, but might expand to add counter space in the future.

If they get a licenses, it could be just 60 - 90 days before drinks would be available. Officials meet with village leaders Wednesday, at 7 pm, in Savoy.