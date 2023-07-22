DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The question to save Bresee Tower in Danville, or to get rid of it, has been answered.

There was a court hearing earlier this week to hear the case for saving the building, but the owner never showed up. So the decision was made by default.

The building will be demolished.

Danville Mayor Ricky Williams said that as a lover of history, he’s sad to see the building go. But he is looking forward to the opportunities that could fill the open space.

“We’ve gone from just around a 25% occupancy rate in downtown to about an 80% occupancy rate. So space is getting limited,” Williams said. “Opening up space for potential new development, I think, is going to bring even more life and vitality to the area, to downtown.”

Williams said that because of the building’s age, bringing it down could take some time. People can expect the process to start next year.