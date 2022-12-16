DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Park District is welcoming Santa to town this weekend for a special appearance a week before Christmas. Except he won’t be arriving in his sleigh.

He’s trading in his reindeer-powered sleigh for a diesel engine, human-piloted helicopter.

The Park District will be flying Santa to four parks in its jurisdiction on the following schedule:

South Shores Park at 10 a.m.

Hess Park at 10:45 a.m.

Garfield Park at 11:30 a.m.

Hickory Point Golf Course at 12:15 p.m.

At each park, Santa will meet with children, pass out candy canes and collect letters. He’ll head back to the North Pole after but will be back during the overnight hours of Dec. 24 and 25 via his usual method of transportation.