DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A Christmastime run and walk is returning to Decatur for its second edition this weekend.

The Santa Shuffle is a one- and three-mile run and walk through downtown Decatur that is hosted by Fleet Fleet Decatur. The kicker is that all of the participants are dressed up as Santa Claus.

Santa suits will be provided, which can be picked up at Decatur Brew Works from 3 to 3:15 p.m. The run and walk will begin and end at the brewery, which will also host a post-event party.

There will also be a secret Santa drawing and raffle tickets for prizes from sponsors Fleet Feet, Decatur Brew Works, Decatur Coffee Connection, Papa Murphy’s Pizza. There will even be a pair of shoes from Brooks Running that will be given away.

Participation costs $25 and there are only 175 spots open. Runners and register by clicking here and they are asked to bring either an unwrapped Christmas gift or a cash donation for the Dove Inc. Care and Share Program.

No roads will be closed for the Santa Shuffle; all running and walking will take place on the sidewalks.