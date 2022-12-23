URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Santa Claus is departing the North Pole a little earlier this year to visit with children who will be spending Christmas in the hospital this year.

With help from the Eastern Prairie Fire Protection District, Santa will be visiting Carle Foundation Hospital’s pediatrics unit Saturday morning starting at 9 a.m. With help from the firefighters and pediatrics unit staff, Santa will pass out presents and speak to children one-on-one.

Just as he did last week in Decatur, Santa will be trading his reindeer-powered sleigh for another method of transportation to give the reindeer a chance to rest for the journey later that night. If flying conditions and patient needs allow, he’ll arrive at the hospital in its Airlife helicopter. Otherwise, he’ll hitch a ride with the firefighters on one of their trucks.