Sangamon Valley schools transition to remote learning due to COVID concerns

NIANTIC, Ill. (WCIA) — School officials said Sangamon Valley CUSD # 9 students will be transitioning to full remote learning on Friday, Jan. 14.

Presently, it has been determined that Sangamon Valley CUSD # 9 students will return to in-person instruction starting Tuesday, Jan. 18. However, the school district is transitioning to an adaptive pause because there are a large number of new COVID-19 cases, making it difficult for schools to conduct prompt investigations to identify and exclude/quarantine close contacts.

Officials said students are expected to attend their classes through the use of Google Classroom and joining Google Meets with their respective teachers during respective class times.

Building Principals have provided remote learning plans on the Sangamon Valley CUSD # 9 website. People can also click on the links below to access the plans:

All extracurricular activities for grades 6-12 will continue as scheduled per coaches’ discretion. This includes both practices and competitive events. Students enrolled in off-campus programs at the high school level such as Heartland Technical Academy, will still be in attendance at those facilities. The Tech bus and other programs that travel into Decatur will leave and return to Sangamon Valley High School at the normal time.