Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office announces Thanksgiving enforcement results

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday the results of its Thanksgiving impaired and unbuckled driving enforcement effort.

Deputies said that between Nov. 19 and Nov. 29, they issued 12 tickets to drivers for seat belt and child safety infractions. They also issued 45 speeding tickets and two tickets for distracted driving.

The enforcement effort in Sangamon County was part of a larger, state-wide effort by Illinois law enforcement agencies to crack down on impaired and unbuckled drivers. Made possible by federal traffic safety funds from the Illinois Department of Transportation, the state-wide effort was part of the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket” campaigns.

Deputies said extra emphasis was placed on enforcement during late-night hours because statistics showed this is when most impaired and unbuckled driving deaths occur.