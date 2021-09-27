Sangamon County Sheriff: Man arrested for attempting to kill a child

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office announced that Justin Petro was arrested last Thursday in relation to an incident of physical child abuse that happened on Park Ridge Road in April.

Officers said on April 9, Petro went into the bedroom of his girlfriend’s 20-month-old child and tried to suffocate the child. The 32-year-old man placed one of his knees on the child’s chest and covered the child’s mouth and nose with his hand until the child was unconscious. The home’s security cameras captured the incident and the footage was submitted to the Sheriff’s Office as evidence.

Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright charged Petro with aggravated domestic battery (strangulation), two counts of aggravated battery and two counts of domestic battery. Petro was arrested at his home at around 5 p.m. on September 23. He was kept in the Sangamon County Jail with a $250,000 bond. Petro is no longer in custody.