Sangamon County Sheriff’s office begins vaccinating jail inmates

FILE – This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Vaccinations are underway this week at the Sangamon County Jail.

A press release from Sheriff Jack Campbell says his office started vaccinating inmates for coronavirus on Wednesday.

The release says they’re using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine since it’s a one-shot dose, and they cannot ensure inmates will still be in their custody 30 days later for a second shot.

Campbell says they starting informing inmates about the vaccine over the last month and have been gauging their interest.

“Of the approximately 350 inmates we had in custody, about half had indicated they would be interested in the vaccine,” he says. “We informed the inmates this was strictly voluntary and would not be mandated.”

Two nurses from Sangamon County Public Health, six medics from the Illinois National Guard, and Corrections Staff from the jail, helped run the clinic, according to the release. The sheriff says they had 336 inmates in custody, and 111 signed up to get a shot.

The release says they set up six vaccination stations in an indoor gym, along with a registration desk and a observation area.

“Once the process began, 28 inmates changed their minds and indicated they did not want the shot,” Campbell says. “Nine inmates who had not signed up, indicated they would now like to receive the shot and they were accommodated.”

He adds 14 previously unvaccinated employees also got a the shot.

In total, 106 vaccinations were completed.

“The Sheriff’s Office will continue to monitor the inmate population and coordinate with Public Health to provide more vaccinations, for eligible inmates, in the future,” the release says.

“We would like to thank Sangamon County Public Health and the Illinois National Guard for their assistance in this process.”