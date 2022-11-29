SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One father from Chatham has been recognized for being a model of fatherhood in the state capitol.

Dave Dahl, the news director of Springfield radio station WTAX, was awarded Father of the Year from the Illinois Council on Responsible Fatherhood back in early October. On Tuesday, representatives from the Illinois House of Representatives recognized Dahl with a proclamation.

“We also watched him, sort of [emblematically] of how so many families struggled during COVID with the obligations of fatherhood of caring for two sons, one of whom had medical struggles before COVID came along and then going through it during COVID.” Majority Leader Greg Harris (D-Chicago) said. “You know, he’s really a role model for what good fathers in our state looks like. We’re just very pleased today in the house we can recognize you and honor you.”

The full video can be viewed here:

Dahl has two sons, Clifford and Isaac. Clifford has a rare neurological disease called Batten Disease.