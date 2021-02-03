Sangamon County Crime Stoppers seeking mural vandalism suspects

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Crime Stoppers are asking the public for help with investigating a graffiti incident.

A press release says vandals have defaced the Route 66 mural at the railroad viaduct on Ninth Street just north of Converse Street in Springfield.

Police say the mural was spray-painted with graffiti sometime between Jan. 10-27. It caused several hundred dollars in damage, says Crime Stoppers.

If you have any information about who vandalized the mural, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers anonymous at 217-788-8427, submit a tip on our website, Cashfortips.US or use the P3 app on any mobile device.

If an arrest is made based on your tip, you could receive a cash reward of up to $2500. Crime Stoppers only needs your information, not your name.