SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County coroner said his office is investigating the death of a 1-year-old girl.

In a news release, Coroner Jim Allmon said the child was taken to the hospital Thursday night after being bitten by a dog. She was pronounced dead around 9:30 p.m. by hospital staff.

An autopsy will be scheduled. The baby’s identity has not yet been released.

The Sangamon County coroner’s office and the Springfield Police Department are continuing to investigate her death.