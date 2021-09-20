Sangamon County coroner says one person dead after crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon recently confirmed the death of a Springfield man who was involved in a traffic crash near South Fifth Street and East Cook Street last weekend.

According to police officers, Jeramy Wayne was pronounced deceased after he was taken to the hospital at about 1:20 a.m. on Saturday. Officers said the 32-year-old man was riding a motorcycle when he hit a car.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

The Sangamon County Coroner and the Springfield Police Department are still investigating the incident.