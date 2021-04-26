Sangamon County coroner identifies woman shot to death

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon is identifying a 37-year-old woman who was killed in a shooting Friday in Springfield.

He named the victim as Courtney Lynn Smith. She is from Springfield.

Related Content Sangamon County coroner: Woman killed in shooting

The coroner says officers arrived at the scene Friday morning near Lincoln and Washington streets and found the woman outside of a house. She was pronounced dead after noon, Allmon says.

The coroner says an autopsy shows Smith died after being shot several times.

Allmon says the coroner’s office and Springfield Police continue to investigate.

No further information was immediately available.