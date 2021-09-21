Sangamon County coroner identifies shooting victim

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon identified a 17-year-old girl who was killed in a Decatur shooting over the weekend.

Demeshiona Miller-Fonville was found in a car near East Walnut and North Lowber streets early Sunday morning. Officers said she was hurt in an apparent drive-by shooting. She was airlifted to a Springfield hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Miller-Fonville’s murder is under investigation by the Decatur Police Department and the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office.