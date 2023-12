SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The woman who was killed after being hit by a train on Thursday in Springfield has been identified.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon identified the 27-year-old woman as Inca Walker of Springfield. According to the autopsy done Friday Walker died due to multiple blunt force injuries from the train.

Walker was pronounced dead Thursday around 8 a.m. at the scene of North 5th and East Bergen Streets.