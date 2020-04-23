Sandage to be formally arraigned for felony sex crimes

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A former UI police officer will be formally arraigned Thursday on four felony sex crimes. Prosecutors began investigating Jerald Sandage in September after two complaints of sexual assault.

The investigation led to the State’s Attorney’s Office filing seven counts of official misconduct in December. Those charges allege during 2017, Sandage, in his official capacity as a police officer, used the Law Enforcement Automated Data System to obtain information about women for his own personal advantage and no other reason.

Continued investigation by Illinois State Police and the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office uncovered evidence on Sandage’s cellphone and more victims came forward after the misconduct charges were announced.

The subsequent investigation involves four separate cases for four separate victims:

Sandage is accused of class 4 felony criminal sexual abuse , punishable by 1 – 3 years in prison. Officials say in March 2016, Sandage committed an act of sexual conduct on the victim knowing she was unable to give consent. The investigation determined Sandage was friends with the victim. Photos found on Sandage’s phone show the victim in various states of undress while Sandage commits acts of sexual conduct. The victim was unaware the acts had occurred until shown the photographs.

Sandage is accused of class 1 felony criminal sexual assault , punishable by 4 – 15 years in prison. Authorities say in June 2012, Sandage sexually penetrated the victim who was unable to give consent. Sandage was friends with the victim who returned to his residence and fell asleep after spending time at a bar. The victim was unaware of the assault until shown photographs on Sandage's cellphone.

Sandage is accused of class 1 felony criminal sexual assault , punishable by 4 – 15 years in prison. The charge alleges Sandage committed an act of sexual penetration on a victim who was unable to give consent in September 2018. The victim met Sandage in a bar and accepted an invitation to go to another bar to watch a band. After the concert, the victim went with Sandage to his apartment, had a drink and fell asleep. When the victim awoke, Sandage was on top committing an act of sexual penetration. The victim told Sandage to stop, but he did not. Authorities found information about date rape drugs on Sandage's cellphone in searches conducted earlier in the month.

Sandage is accused of two counts of class 1 felony criminal sexual assault, punishable by 4 – 15 years in prison and two counts class 3 felony intimidation, punishable by 2 – 10 years in prison. Investigators say between November 2017 and November 2019, Sandage committed acts of sexual penetration with the victim knowing she was unable to give consent. In addition, Sandage threatened to expose the victim's affair with a married man unless she performed sex acts. In this case, the victim and Sandage were once again friends prior to the assault.

Sandage was being held on $25,000 in the original official misconduct case. He’s now being held on bond warrants of $750,000 each or $3 million total.