Sammy and Dora are looking for their furever families with Hospice Hearts Animal Rescue

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Hospice Hearts Animal Rescue is an all-volunteer, foster-based animal rescue in Central Illinois, serving cats and dogs whose owners are no longer able to care for them due to owner illness, nursing home admission, or death.

We are always in need of foster homes for our orphans. The one question people ask when the your foster animal finds a home how do you give it up? I tell them about the pets that have got wonderful homes. A little dog Rodeo now Rocky. His new family sent me a message saying “he is just what we needed.” He is spoiled and even facetimes with the grandchildren.

Our kitty Dora is 11 years old has been with us for about 1 year and is still looking for her furever family. Dora has diabetes and requires insulin injections 2 times a day. Dora would do best being an only cat, she likes being queen of the house, but does live with other cats.

We are currently getting ready for a holiday auction. With gift baskets some holiday themed, and other themes.

Hospice Heats Animal Rescue

Business/Organization Phone

217-384-2138

Business/Organization Address

P.O. Box 17605, Urbana, IL 61803-7605