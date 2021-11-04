Salvation Army opens Cold Cots Program

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – With overnight temperatures dropping below 35 degrees, the Salvation Army of Decatur is opening its Cold Cots Program at its men’s shelter.

The Cold Cots Program gives men a warm place to sleep, along with a hot shower, supper and breakfast. The program typically runs from November to March whenever nighttime temperatures are consistently below 35 degrees.

The Cold Cots Program not only saves lives from the cold, but also helps participants through their individual hardships and achieve self-sufficiency via shelter assistance. Some of these people go on to join the Salvation Army’s Shelter Program.

In a press release, the Salvation Army thanked the American Red Cross for giving 30 cots to the program. This allows the Salvation Army to double the number of people the program can accommodate this year.

Direct donations to fund the Cold Cots Program have come from United Way and the Balance Foundation in Decatur, along with donations arranged by local donors and the community during a 2019 radio telethon. The Salvation Army said it’s important for these donations to take place every year to fund a program it said, “absolutely must be available to men in our community.”