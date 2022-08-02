CHAMPAIGN COUNTY (WCIA) — The Salvation Army of Champaign County is partnering with local Walmart stores this weekend to help parents in need gather school supplies for their children.

The stores will be hosting collection events from August 5 to August 7 where people can donate school supplies to ensure kids have a successful start to their school year. The drives will also coincide with the first days of a lower tax rate (1.25% as opposed to 6.25%) on school supplies in Illinois; this reduced tax rate will only last for ten days.

Shoppers can buy school supplies inside the stores and then drop them off in collection bins outside the entrances. Volunteers are also needed to greet shoppers at the entrances, pass out fliers, assist with overall donation management and help with the assembly of backpacks.

For more information or to volunteer, visit the Salvation Army’s website, Facebook page or contact Melissa Wilhelm (Champaign) at 217-607-9445