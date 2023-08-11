CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Over the past two days, the Salvation Army helped get children ready for school with a backpack and school supply giveaway.

The group filled backpacks with school supplies donated by the community and gave them out in both Champaign and Vermilion Counties. The back-to-school drives gave 500 children the supplies they need to start school.

The Salvation Army said they want to help people in every way they can.

“At the Salvation Army, our mission is to help meet human needs in the name of Jesus without discrimination, and we want to help people as much as we can,” said Kenyon Sivels, SA Champaign County’s Core Officer. “One of the big needs for families, for kids, during this time is getting ready to go back to school. For some families, we do not want them to have to choose between buying food or getting school supplies, paying their rent or getting their school supplies.”

Even if people were unable to make it out to a distribution day, it’s not too late get school supplies from the Salvation Army. People can contact the group and they may still be able to help out.