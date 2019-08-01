Salt & Light without air-conditioning

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Salt & Light has been without air conditioning for more than a month, but thanks to donations, it will be up and running soon.

The heat is impacting their produce and things like candy and chocolate. Luckily the heat isn’t quite as intense this week, but that doesn’t mean they’re out of the weeds yet.

Repair estimates are around $25,000. They still have fans constantly running to keep shoppers cool. Executive Director Nathan Montgomery says the heat has kept some shoppers away. Thankfully, donations are getting them closer to their goal. They’re already at $19,000.

“it’s been a real real struggle, but in the midst of that, just kindof our regular folks have stepped up, and it’s helped to bridge the gap. The contractor dropped the price to, you know, about $25,000. The, you know, donors kicked in,” said Executive Director Nathan Montgomery.

Montgomery says their customer base is continuing to grow, but they are still hoping to spread the word about their store. They want people to know that anyone is welcome to shop at Salt & Light, not just low-income.



In the next week-or-so, they’ll finalize plans for repairs. They hope to have the air conditioning back up and running in a few weeks.