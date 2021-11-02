Sally the robot offers 24/7 healthy food options at Carle hospital

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Staff and visitors at Carle Foundation Hospital (CFH) can now enjoy custom meals and snacks at any hour from Sally the fresh food robot.

Officials said Sally, created by Chowbotics by DoorDash, works alongside Carle’s Food Services team to expand their offerings at new times and places through robotic technology that assembles made-to-order bowls.



Sally will initially be available at the South Clinic Coffee Bar and the virtual kitchen pick-up area in the lower level at CFH. In the future, Sally may be moved to other locations or possibly become mobile throughout the facility.



“I am excited to bring Sally to Carle,” said Food Services Director Kevin Steffes. “We will be able to provide fresh, customizable salads 24/7 for staff and visitors.”



Officials said Sally is an ideal alternative to a salad bar or prepackaged vending. The robot’s accessibility to fresh food will especially benefit workers who provide essential care to patients through the night when other food service options may be limited.

Sally offers thousands of custom meal and snack options from any combination of up to 22 ingredients, in addition to chef-crafted, preprogrammed salads, grain bowls, breakfast bowls and snacks. Users can see instant nutritional details to fine-tune a meal to their unique dietary needs by adding or subtracting ingredients.