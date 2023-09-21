DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Powers Mansion in Decatur officially has a new owner after the sale was closed this week.

The 113-year-old mansion was sold in an auction in June for $175,000, following an earlier attempt to sell the mansion that ultimately fell through. This week, the buyer officially closed on the deal.

The new mansion owner is Norma Jean Fick, who already owns another property in the same neighborhood. There are still several questions concerning the mansion, including how to gain access from the current occupants, as well as plans to upgrade.

“Mrs. Fick and family are waiting to better understand the condition of the home, but it is their intent to fix it up for future use as a single family home,” Realtor BJ Flock said in a statement on Facebook.

The mansion was built in 1910 by Charles Powers and it sits on a 1.3-acre lot. Members of the Powers family were once some of the biggest landowners in Macon County.