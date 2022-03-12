CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A historic boys basketball season ended for the Monticello Sages Saturday.

There were hundreds in purple and gold to cheer them on. Win or lose… Saturday was a big deal.

These high school students got to compete for a state title on U of I’s court. After the game, fans said they are proud of their school for making history.

Even though they lost, one student says it was exciting to see what the future can hold for the Sages.

And that future is looking bright.

“Not the way we wanted to end, but we had a great time while we were here and proud to be here that’s all I can really say,” freshman Russ Brown said.

“We played good and we gave it all our effort,” Luke Apperson said.

“It was really good, but I just wish we would’ve won,” Isabel Hillard said.

One Nashville student grew up in Monticello. He said it was “cool” to see his hometown make it this far. But, he still had to support his new school.

“It [the game] was awesome. But, I still feel bad for them,” Amari Bryant said.