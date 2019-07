URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A forum will be held Tuesday night to discuss the effects of stereotyping and intolerance in the area.

The Champaign-Urbana chapter of Bend the Arch Jewish Action is hosting the “Safety Through Solidarity: Building a Hate-Free Community” forum from 6:45-9 p.m. It will be held at the Central Illinois Mosque and Islamic Center.

The forum will feature first-hand experiences from targeted communities and how they are affected by intolerance.