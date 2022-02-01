Rural fire departments look for people with snowmobiles

ST. JOE, Ill. (WCIA) — Some rural fire departments are taking to social media to find people with snowmobiles.

St. Joe-Stanton Fire Protection District

Clinto Fire Department

Heyworth fire department

Homer Fire Protection District

The snowmobiles will be used to help first responders get to a scene faster. You have to be at least 18 and have a valid driver’s license.

St. Joe Stanton fire protection district chief Josh Reese said, “We’ve got four-wheel drive trucks if the snow gets high enough with the drifting we may need something other than that. We’ve got good relationships with the snowplow drivers but if there not close to where we need to go at a certain point we need to have other options to get places if need be.”

The last time Reese said he remembers they used snowmobiles they were rescuing people off the interstate.