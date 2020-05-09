Running with Maud

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Around the country and in Champaign today, people are running for a man who was killed in Goergia.

Ahmaud Arbery was shot while out for a run on Feb. 23. Runners jogged 2.23 miles for his birthday Friday. Champaign County Board Member Mike Ingram helped bring ‘Run With Maud’ to the city. He says he wants to use his platform to stop more violence like this from happening.

“I think it’s a conversation we should be having everywhere,” says Ingram. “This is not a Georgia problem, it’s an America problem. It’s nice to have people talk about it everywhere and boost the signal for it.”

Over 100 people pledged to run in Champaign Friday. Each person ran their own path to keep their social distance. People across the county and country are continuing to Run With Maud over the weekend as well.