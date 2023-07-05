CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Fourth of July may be all about patriotism, barbecues and fireworks, but for hundreds of people in Champaign, the holiday couldn’t kick off without a run.

It was another year of runner’s shoes hitting the streets for America’s birthday during the annual 5K at the Champaign Freedom Festival.

When other people are probably sleeping in, enthusiasts like sisters Beatrice and Charlotte Ebel are stretching near the State Farm Center.

“Happy they’re putting it on. Excited to see people out running,” Beatrice said. “We’re just trying to go out there and do the best we can.”

“It’s a wonderful family event that we can attend and do things throughout the day,” said race director Tina Ammerman.

Ammerman said it’s more than a race for many of these people. It’s an exciting way to come together and celebrate with the community before the more traditional Fourth of July activities take place.

“We’re going to have more and more people wanting to come out, be together, spend time together and things like that,” Ammerman said.

“We’ve both been excited for the Fourth of July, and I think we think it’s a fun holiday,” Charlotte said.

But the Ebels said it’s the teamwork and volunteers that make it all possible.

James Doyle is the president of the Second Wind Running Club. He said this event is just as much of a holiday tradition as going to see his own family.

“So, you know, we have volunteers that know how to do the timing at the finish line,” Doyle said. “So, I just like to support them and let them know that, you know, their efforts are appreciated.”

It was that sense of community that brought out these Freedom Fest runners.

“I’m always excited and looking forward to the future, Ammerman said.

Ammerman said that on Tuesday, there were around 500 participants in the race. She’s hoping it’s closer to 800 next year.