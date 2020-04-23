Runner reaches marathon goal

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman training for her first marathon completed the run on her own, after the Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon was postponed due to COVID-19.

Marissa Simington wanted to run the full 26.2 mile race while she was 26. Marathon organizers said they are looking for a new date in the fall, but for Simington, who turns 27 in July, that wasn’t soon enough.

Simington stood at the finish lines for her parents’ first marathons, so she had hoped to see them at the end of her own race. Although that wasn’t possible because of the pandemic, they still helped her celebrate.

“My mom left me a video message to say congratulations and she actually made me a medal that she sent me, and I talked to my dad later in the day” Simington said.”It was just different and still, ‘oh my gosh, I’m so proud of you,’ but it was just different and it was still really nice to hear from them.

Simington said she plans to keep training so she can run in the marathon if it happens later this year. Organizers said they are looking at possible dates in October, but nothing has been set in stone yet.