Run before holiday fun

Posted: May 05, 2019 09:50 PM CDT

Updated: May 05, 2019 10:53 PM CDT

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)-- Dozens of runners got some exercise in before digging into chips and queso. Fleet Feet had a Cinco De Mayo run. People had a choice of running 1 mile or 5 miles. The training program coordinator says they usually have a run before holidays.

It's a way to encourage activity before enjoying festivities. Fleet Feet says there should be other scheduled runs coming up this summer.

    

