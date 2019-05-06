Run before holiday fun
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)-- Dozens of runners got some exercise in before digging into chips and queso. Fleet Feet had a Cinco De Mayo run. People had a choice of running 1 mile or 5 miles. The training program coordinator says they usually have a run before holidays.
It's a way to encourage activity before enjoying festivities. Fleet Feet says there should be other scheduled runs coming up this summer.
