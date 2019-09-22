Route 66 Festival causes road closures

SPRINGFIELD, Ill, (WCIA) — The International Route 66 Mother Road Festival will cause the following areas to be closed to traffic:

Starting Friday, September 20:

7th Street between Jefferson Street and Capitol Avenue

4th Street between Jackson Street and Washington Street

Jackson Street between 4th and 5th Streets

The festival cruise will start at the Capital City Shopping Center on Dirksen Parkway; proceed west on Stevenson Drive; and turn North on 6th Street into the downtown area on Friday.

Starting at 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 21:

6th Street will be closed north of Cook Street for Car Registration.

6th Street between Cook Street and Capitol Avenue should be back open to traffic at 3:00 p.m.

All roads will be closed during the day but will be open to traffic on Sunday, September 22, in the evening.

Motorists are asked to use caution in the downtown area and use alternate routes to avoid the area.