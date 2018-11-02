Route 66 closed for repairs

iStock/tbd 1985: U.S. Route 66 is officially removed from the United States Highway System. Established on Nov. 11, 1926, the route was one of the original highways in the system and became one of the most famous roads in America. It originally ran from Chicago to Los Angeles through Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico and Arizona, covering a total of 2,448 miles.

LITCHFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) -- Monday, the historic Route 66, near Hudson Drive, will be closed for repairs to the railroad crossing.

Through traffic is prohibited and a marked detour will be posted. Work should be completed by Friday.

Drivers should expect delays, allow extra time, pay close attention to changed conditions, obey posted speed limits and be alert for workers and equipment.

