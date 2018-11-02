Route 66 closed for repairs
LITCHFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) -- Monday, the historic Route 66, near Hudson Drive, will be closed for repairs to the railroad crossing.
Through traffic is prohibited and a marked detour will be posted. Work should be completed by Friday.
Drivers should expect delays, allow extra time, pay close attention to changed conditions, obey posted speed limits and be alert for workers and equipment.
More Stories
-
FISHER, Ill. (WCIA) -- Eight small children got out safely before a…
-
ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- Dozens of veterans stood in awe as they looked at…
-
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) -- A man wanted for a shooting earlier…