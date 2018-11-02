Local News

Route 66 closed for repairs

By:

Posted: Nov 02, 2018 10:49 AM CDT

Updated: Nov 02, 2018 10:49 AM CDT

LITCHFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) -- Monday, the historic Route 66, near Hudson Drive, will be closed for repairs to the railroad crossing.

Through traffic is prohibited and a marked detour will be posted. Work should be completed by Friday.

Drivers should expect delays, allow extra time, pay close attention to changed conditions, obey posted speed limits and be alert for workers and equipment.
 

IDOT


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected