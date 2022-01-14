Route 130 remains closed after boil order lifted

VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WCIA) — Route 130 will remain closed for now…

Due to a large water main break earlier this week, the City of Villa Grove had to close a part of Route 130 to fix the pipes. Water was restored on Wednesday and the boil order for the city was lifted on Thursday.

On Friday, city officials posted to Facebook, letting people know the concrete is being poured for Route 130. They stated they do not know when the road will be reopened to traffic. Officials said they are in contact with IDOT to find out the timeline of the road closure.

More information will be posted when it becomes available.