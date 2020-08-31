Roughly 100 students under investigation for violating COVID-19 orders

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — University officials said roughly 100 students are currently under investigation for violation of quarantine orders or hosting large parties.

Spokesperson Robin Kaler confirmed two students and one fraternity, Pi Kappa Phi, face punishment.

Both the cities of Champaign and Urbana have issued emergency orders to combat the spread of COVID-19. On both campus and at multifamily residential units in the greater community, people must follow social distancing requirements at parties including limiting parties to a maximum of 10 people (plus the hosts and their immediate family). Party hosts and attendees found in violation of an order can be fined up to $750 per violation day.