Rotary Club, moving company team up for tornado relief

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A group is working to help victims of the devastating tornadoes that hit Central Illinois last week.

The Champaign West Rotary Club teamed up with Two Men and a Truck to collect items to help with storm relief. They will go down to the Mattoon, Gays and Shelby County area to distribute what they collect.

Dan Shunk of Two Men and a Truck said they will take anything that is non-perishable.

“We’re looking for anything non-perishable,” Shuck said. “The houses that were hit pretty much lost everything. There’s photos of houses where they were literally cut in half and a lot of personal goods along.”

They’re accepting everything from blankets and coats to canned food.