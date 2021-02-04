Rossville Police: Van driver all cleared after investigation

ROSSVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Police in Rossville say a cargo van some people were concerned about has been cleared after investigators confirmed it was delivering packages.

Chief Christopher Kelnhofer says the department was following up after people had complained about someone taking pictures of their homes.

He says a person who saw WCIA’s reports about the van reached out to him and provided the plate number. He says the vehicle’s registration came back to a transport company in University Park that delivers for FedEx.

Kelhnhofer says the original reporting person had told him a package was delivered to their house.