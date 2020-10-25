Rosati’s Pizza to close down after 14 years in business

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Another campus eatery will be shutting its doors for good.

Rosati’s Pizza, 701 South Gregory Street, Urbana, has announced Sunday will be its last day of business. It will close at 8 p.m.

Owner Shane Morrison thanked the community for its support over the last 14 years.

“No one could have predicated what would unfold over the past nine months with COVID-19,” a press release stated.

“I’ve enjoyed all my years in Urbana owning and operating Rosati’s Pizza,” Morrison said in the release. “I’ve got to know and have become friends with many customers and employees and we will miss them greatly. However, with the current climate and restrictions we are at a point where we cannot continue to operate in this current state.”

The business encouraged people to place their final order for food before they closed Sunday evening.

On Sept 15., WCIA reported Merry Ann’s Diner was shutting down after 10 years in business. It was located in the same building as Rosati’s Pizza.