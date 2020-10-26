Rosati’s in Urbana closes permanently

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)–Rosati’s in Urbana announced that they’re closing for good Sunday afternoon.

Owner Shane Morrison said that nobody could’ve predicted the last nine months… And that due to the pandemic and safety restrictions, they’re not able to continue operating in their current state.

It’s been a popular spot for U of I students. “It’s really unfortunate because me and my friends used to come here all the time after a late night study session,” sophomore Courtney Newsome said. “And with it closing up like all the other stores, it’s kind of a shock.”

Morrison said that they are extremely thankful for the community’s support over the last 14 years.