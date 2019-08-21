Rooftop garden becoming reality

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Family members of a boy who died when he was 13 are now seeing one of his last wishes come true. Will Tate died of leukemia when he was 13.

Will Tate in his football uniform

Work is now underway on a rooftop garden at Carle Hospital in his memory. It will be called Will’s Garden. Tate’s family says he stayed at the St. Louis Children’s Hospital for a while during his treatment. He loved the rooftop garden there and wanted to bring one to Carle Hospital. Today the first plants were brought onto the rooftop where the garden will be built.

“It helped him relax. It was very hard for him to relax. They kept trying to start IV’s and he was interrupted all the time, and it was just a space where he could be himself and not have to think about everything that was ahead of him,” said Will’s mother Melissa Tate.

Will’s Garden will be handicap accessible with enough space for a hospital bed to roll through. It will be on the sixth floor between the North Tower and Parkview Building and will overlook Crystal Lake Park. Hospital leaders expect it to be finished around spring 2020.