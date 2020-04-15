Roof repairs essential after fire

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities and Lake Land College officials are working to determine the next steps after fire destroyed part of the roof on Neal Hall. It happened about 2:50 pm, Tuesday. Crews had the fire out by 4:35 pm including all hot spots.

The initial investigation shows the building is structurally safe, but there is smoke and water damage throughout the building in common areas including art and music rooms. The roof was being replaced and contractors working on the project escaped without injury. No one else was in the building.

The roofing project is one of several approved to continue as an essential operation under the Governor’s Executive Order. The Board of Trustees also approved the project moving forward at a special meeting in March. College leaders hope to have the classrooms and building ready whenever classes are allowed to restart on campus.