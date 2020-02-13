Robotics team accepts tech challenge

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A local robotics team is headed to a tech challenge in Elgin next week.

Macon County 4-H SCREAM Super Scream Bros. achieved its goal of securing a spot to compete at the Illinois FIRST Tech Championship thereby completing another goal of mentoring other Macon County FIRST robotics teams.

In addition, 4-H SCREAM robotics team received the Motivate award and was recognized in second place as the Inspire award winner. The 4-H program is provided through UI Extension and is open to youth 8 – 18. For more information, click here. go.illinois.edu/dmp