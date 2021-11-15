Robinson Chiropractic to launch warm socks drive

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — State Senator Scott Bennett is partnering with Robinson Chiropractic to launch a warm socks drive to benefit shelters across Danville.

“Homeless service providers continue to face a long list of needs, with socks being a major sought-out item of clothing by people experiencing homelessness,” said Bennett. “With winter approaching, I’m asking folks to consider donating a pair of new socks to help our neighbors in need keep warm.”

Officials said worn-out or ragged socks put people at serious risk of foot disease and, during the winter months, in severe danger from the cold. As a result, new socks are greatly needed by those experiencing homelessness.

According to officials, from November 15 to December 23, community members are encouraged to donate new socks for men, women and children at the collection locations below:

Bennett’s District Office located at 201 N. Vermilion St., Suite 323 Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Robinson Chiropractic located at 3595 N. Vermilion St. Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday: 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

Robinson Chiropractic located at 111 N. State St., Suite C in Westville Monday, Wednesday, Thursday: 8 a.m.-noon; 1:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday: 1:30-6 p.m. Friday: 8 a.m.-noon



Collection boxes will be located outside of each office and donations will benefit Crosspoint at the Y Homeless Program, Danville Rescue Mission and Fair Hope Children’s Ministry.

Anyone with questions can call Bennett’s office at (217) 442-5252 or Robinson Chiropractic at (217) 442-2273.