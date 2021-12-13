ROBERTS, Ill. (WCIA) – Residents of the tiny Ford County village of Roberts are being asked to use water for essential activities only after the primary water well failed. It’s a situation that has the village president crossing his fingers that things don’t get worse.



Village President Matt Vaughan said the well failed sometime in the last 24 hours, but officials are not sure why. Vaughan said the village’s back-up well is not working, and the village’s water tower will run out of water in the next 24 hours. So, Vaughan is urging residents to use water sparingly, such as flushing the toilet. Vaughan said residents who need a big supply of bottled water would need to go to Paxton or Gibson City. He said the village could also have water trucked in from Danville. Vaughan said local fire departments are also on standby if there’s a blaze in Roberts and lots of water is needed.



Vaughan said the village is bringing in outside companies to assess and fix the problem. However he warned it will not be a quick and cheap fix.