MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Forest Preserve District posted to Facebook Tuesday morning, announcing that the road through Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve is closed for the day.

Officials said it is closed from the spillway to Rayburn Purnell Road.

According to them, the river is extremely high and moving fast. At the moment, it is over the road by the Covered Bridge.

“Please do not move the barriers to get through. Be safe and go around Mahomet,” officials advised.