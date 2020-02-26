Road work season already?

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — An extensive and possibly inconvenient road work project will bee discussed at a public meeting Monday. IDOT officials will talk about construction on University Avenue, between Wright Street and Cunningham Avenue.

Construction is expected to start March 16 and last until November 2021. Work includes rebuilding sidewalks, curbs and gutters as well as improvements to lighting and traffic signals. Nighttime work is scheduled for next year.

Drivers should expect delays and take alternate routes whenever possible. They must also pay attention to changing conditions, workers and equipment in the area and obey posted speed limit signs.

University Avenue Construction Meeting

510 North Cunningham Avenue, Unit 5

Monday, March 2

5 – 7 pm

VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WCIA) — Meanwhile, IDOT will also be replacing the bridge which takes Sycamore Street (Illinois 130) over the Embarras River. Work starts the week of March 9, weather permitting.

The removal of the current bridge will be done in stages to maintain two-way traffic. The new bridge will have new abutments, piers, girders and concrete driving lanes as well as a multi-use path. Major construction should be done by mid-December but minor work may last until June 2021.

Again, drivers should expect delays and take alternate routes whenever possible. They must also pay attention to changing conditions, workers and equipment in the area and obey posted speed limit signs.

