Road to Recovery: AMBUCS names 87th First Citizen

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – A woman is turning her story of addiction into inspiration in hopes of helping others.

“I would be dead. At the rate I was going, I was self-destructive. I would rather die than wake up one more day with the way that I was living,” AMBUCS 87th First Citizen, Wendy Lambert, said.

Lambert is celebrating nearly 30 years of sobriety. It’s been a long road to recovery, and she’s encouraging anyone with an addiction problem to reach out and ask for help.

When crossing paths with Wendy Lambert, there’s so much m ore than meets the eye.

“Someone cared for me when I was in the bottom, and this is the least I can do. I can give back,” Lambert said.

When she’s not hauling for Herzog Trucking, she’s helping people in Danville fight their addictions.

“That’s my new high is seeing other people change their lives and become productive members of society,” Lambert said.

Wendy says she struggled with alcohol and drugs for nearly 13 years.

“It just started as something that I thought I would try a couple times. I was overwhelmed. It just escalated, and before I knew it, I was trapped in the middle of something that I couldn’t get out of on my own,” Lambert said.

That eventually changed, but she wasn’t able to do it without a little help and direction.

“I got heavily involved in the recovery scene,” Wendy said.

Nearly 30 years later, Wendy has turned her life around, and she started STEP Recovery, and she’s helping others move their lives forward.

“And, it also helped me. When you help other people stay clean and sober, it helps you also stay clean and sober,” Wendy said.

Through everything, Wendy says she has one simple reminder for people who are struggling, and that is, “It doesn’t matter where you got where you are. It’s where you’re going that counts.”

Wendy says she’s hoping to expand STEP Recovery in Danville to help more people in need.

Her goal is to find a bigger space before the winter, and she’s encouraging anyone looking for help to reach out and ask.