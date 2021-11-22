Road Closures for Parade of Lights

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — City of Champaign officials said there will be some road closures in Downtown Champaign on Saturday.

The Champaign Center Partnership will be hosting the 21st Annual Downtown Parade of Lights. To accommodate the parade route, the following streets will be closed to traffic beginning at 4:45 p.m. until around 8:00 p.m.:

– Neil Street between University Avenue and Columbia Street

– Main Street between Neil Street and Chestnut Street

– Washington Street between Neil Street and Walnut Street

– Chester Street between Market Street and Neil Street

– Walnut Street between Washington Street and University Avenue

– Hill Street between Neil Street and the entrance to the parking garage; and Taylor Street west of Walnut Street will be closed beginning at 12:00 p.m.

According to city officials, all vehicles within this area will need to be relocated before the 4:45 p.m. cutoff time or will risk getting towed.

Free parking will be available in the Hill Street Parking Deck. Detour routes around this area will be State Street, Randolph Street and University Avenue.