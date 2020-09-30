Road closure planned for rail crossing work

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Mattis Avenue between Paul Drive and Hedge Road in Champaign will be closed Monday, Oct. 5 for safety improvements, as part of the Illinois Department of Transportation’s (IDOT) Rebuild Illinois program.

A press release from IDOT said the closure is necessary for the Norfolk Southern Railway to replace its crossing. The closure could last from five to 10 days.

A detour will be posted, the release added, and drivers can expect delays and should plan for extra time for trips through this area. IDOT asked drivers to consider traveling through alternate routes around the affected region.

“Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices, and be alert for workers and equipment.”